Scottish Premiership
Rangers19:45St Johnstone
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v St Johnstone

Wednesday 12th August 2020

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian22006246
2Rangers22004046
3Ross County22002026
4Celtic21106244
5Dundee Utd21102114
6St Mirren210113-23
7St Johnstone10101101
8Kilmarnock201123-11
9Aberdeen100101-10
10Motherwell200202-20
11Livingston200215-40
12Hamilton200216-50
