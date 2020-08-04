Europa League: NI teenager Ethan Galbraith makes Manchester United squad for Linz game

From the section

Galbraith made his senior debut against Astana in November

Northern Irish teenager Ethan Galbraith has been included in Manchester United's squad for their Europa League meeting with LASK Linz.

United host the Austrian side in the last-16 second leg having won the first game 5-0 behind closed doors in March.

Galbraith, a former Linfield youngster, joined the United academy in 2017.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut as a late substitute in their Europa League group stage defeat by Astana in November.

The Glengormley native also made his Northern Ireland debut in a friendly win over Luxembourg last September.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a youthful 30-man squad for the return leg against Linz.

Like Galbraith, Ethan Laird, Teden Mengi, James Garner and Tahith Chong have all been included alongside established first-team stars Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Should United advance, they will face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the quarter-final.

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has made Manchester City's squad ahead of their return to Champions League action.

Bazunu, 18, is City's fourth-choice goalkeeper behind Ederson, Claudio Bravo and Scott Carson. City face Real Madrid on Friday in the second leg of their last-16 tie, with Pep Guardiola's men leading 2-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Phil Jones, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Teden Mengi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Ethan Galbraith, James Garner, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba.

Forwards: Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.