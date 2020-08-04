Justin Johnson: Hamilton sign former Dundee United winger

Justin Johnson made six appearances for Dundee United before joining Othellos Athienou

Dutch winger Justin Johnson has joined Hamilton Academical from Cypriot side Othellos Athienou.

Johnson, 23, who previously played for Dundee United, was on loan at Akritas Chlorakas last season.

He could make his Accies debut at home to Ross County on Saturday after receiving international clearance.

"I'm back in Scotland now and I'm more determined and more mature both on and off the pitch," Johnson told Hamilton's website.

The winger has scored six goals in 48 senior appearances and netted once for Dundee United in 2016.

