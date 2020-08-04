Brandon Williams: Teenage defender signs new deal with Manchester United

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester United's Brandon Williams shows MOTDx where he grew up

Teenager Brandon Williams has signed a new contract with Manchester United.

The defender's new deal runs to 2024, with the option of a further year.

Williams, 19, made his senior debut in last September's EFL Cup tie against Rochdale, with his first Premier League start against Brighton in November.

He has made seven appearances in the post-lockdown period and with Luke Shaw injured, is likely to play at left-back in the remainder of United's Europa League campaign.

"Signing this contract is another really proud moment for myself and my family," said Williams.

"Having been at Manchester United since I was seven years old, it's genuinely a dream come true to be playing in the first team. It has taken a huge amount of hard work to reach this point and it has been really special for me to break through into the squad."

The new deal is reward for what United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said was an "excellent" first season.

"This new deal is a real testament to his hard work and the progress that he has made since his debut," said Solskjaer.

"Brandon never looked back after stepping up from the academy and, having come all the way through the system, he understands what it means to play for Manchester United."