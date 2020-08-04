Gethin Jones: Bolton make ex-Carlisle defender ninth summer signing

Gethin Jones, who has yet to score a senior goal, plays on the right side of defence

Bolton Wanderers have signed former Carlisle United wing-back Gethin Jones.

The 24-year-old former Wales youth international has signed a one-year contract with Ian Evatt's side with the club holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

He made 36 appearances after joining Carlisle in September last year but left at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"Bolton is a massive a club and is a club that shouldn't been in the division it is now," Jones said.

"With it being so close to home and the size of the club, I thought it would be a perfect move for me.

"Hearing everything from the club, about where they want to go and how they want to play this season, I just felt like it was a perfect fit for me."

Jones is the ninth player to join Bolton since Evatt took over as head coach of the newly-relegated League Two side at the start of July.

He began his career at Everton and had loan spells at Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley before joining Fleetwood Town in January 2018.

Jones had a loan spell at Mansfield Town before joining Carlisle, who released him when his deal expired at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.