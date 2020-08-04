Liam McAlinden: Morecambe sign former Wolves striker on one-year deal

Liam McAlinden scored for Stockport against Maidenhead on what proved to be the last day of the 2019-20 season

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has made his fourth summer signing by bringing in former Wolves striker Liam McAlinden.

The 26-year-old moves back into the English Football League after scoring 12 National League goals last season for Halifax and then Stockport County.

McAlinden has agreed a one-year deal with the League Two club.

"He has had some good spells. He is left-sided, can score goals from nothing and adds good competition for places up front," said Adams.

McAlinden started his career at Wolves and has since also played for Shrewsbury Town, Fleetwood, Crawley, Exeter City, Cheltenham, Brackley and Kidderminster Harriers, is a replacement for 41-year-old Kevin Ellison, who departed at the end of the season.

"It's been the strangest summer I've known," said McAlinden, who represented both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level.

"I'm delighted to get things done early. I snatched the gaffer's hand off when he offered me a deal here."

His arrival follows those of three defenders, former Scotland Under-21 international Stephen Hendrie, ex-Crewe captain Harry Davis and Carlisle United old boy Nat Knight-Percival.

Morecambe finished 22nd last season, their joint lowest position since being promoted to the Football League in 2007.

