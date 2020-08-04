Jonathan Mitchell: Northampton Town sign Derby County keeper on season-long loan

Jonathan Mitchell made 11 appearances on loan at Macclesfield during the second half of this season

Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on a season-long loan from Championship side Derby County.

The 25-year-old spent time on loan with Oxford in 2018-19 and kept six clean sheets in 15 appearances for the club.

He has also had spells on loan with Shrewsbury, Luton and Macclesfield, where he played this season.

"The challenge for Jonathan and [fellow keeper] Steve Arnold is to compete with each other and drive each other on," Cobblers boss Keith Curle said.

