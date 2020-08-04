Kemar Roofe: Rangers sign striker from Anderlecht

Kemar Roofe (centre) signed a three-year deal with Anderlecht last summer

Rangers have signed former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe from Anderlecht.

The 27-year-old has agreed a four-year contract, with the Ibrox club paying an undisclosed fee.

Roofe scored seven times in 16 appearances in an injury-interrupted campaign at the Brussels club.

"Rangers are a huge club, with ambition and I know this is the right fit for me to progress my career," he told the club website.

Manager Steven Gerrard was keen to bolster his attacking options with speculation rife over the future of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe on the sidelines through injury.

"Kemar is recognised throughout Europe as an intelligent attacker with an eye for goal," said Gerrard. "I look forward to working with him and recognise his potential to further progress our starting XI.

"He has experienced the pressure and expectation at Leeds United and has played on the continent which will stand him in good stead for his time at Ibrox."

Roofe spent three years at Leeds before his move to Anderlecht, scoring 32 goals in all competitions.

