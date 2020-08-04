Premier League clubs to discuss curtailment rules for future seasons

Liverpool cruised to their first league title in 30 years but there were calls for the 2019-20 season to be ended due to the coronavirus pandemic

Premier League clubs will begin talks this week around how they would curtail a future season if faced with a similar scenario to the shutdown from coronavirus.

Play was suspended in March with 92 fixtures remaining.

But there was nothing in league rules on how the final positions would be decided if it could not resume.

A full consultation will be launched following initial discussions at the Premier League AGM on Thursday.

That will be the first meeting of the 20 clubs for the 2020-21 season.

The final decision will need to be written into the rulebook, to provide a clear framework for how a curtailed season would be resolved.

Several leagues in Europe chose different methods for finishing last season early.

The outcomes of League One and League Two were determined using a points per game basis, while in the Netherlands the Eredivisie was cancelled early, without a champion or promotion and relegation.

Thursday's Premier League meeting will also include a vote on whether to extend the option of using five substitutes in a match, which was introduced in light of coronavirus.

It is understood that the bigger clubs are more in favour of keeping the option, because it benefits clubs with greater squad depth.

There will also be an update on the return of spectators, with a proposal likely to be submitted in the next few weeks for pre-season friendlies to be included as pilot events.

The Government announced last week that there would be no more pilot events until 15 August at the earliest because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

The implementation of VAR next season will also be raised, after world governing body Fifa took on control for overseeing it from the International Football Association Board (Ifab), and the issue of post-Brexit access to talent will come up.