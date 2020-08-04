Liam Sercombe: Cheltenham Town sign former Bristol Rovers midfielder
-
- From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town have signed former Bristol Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe on a one-year contract.
The 30-year-old was released by Rovers in June after scoring 19 goals in 127 appearances during a three-year spell.
He spent eight years at his first club Exeter, winning back-to-back promotions from non-league to League One.
He moved to Oxford United in 2015 and helped the club reach two EFL Trophy finals before leaving for an undisclosed six-figure fee in 2017.
"We want to go for a promotion push this season," Sercombe told the club website.
"It's a club that can go to League One and that's what I'm aiming for. When I came and met the manager that's what he wants as well."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.