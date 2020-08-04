Liam Sercombe: Cheltenham Town sign former Bristol Rovers midfielder

Liam Sercombe is only nine games away from making 500 senior career appearances

Cheltenham Town have signed former Bristol Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old was released by Rovers in June after scoring 19 goals in 127 appearances during a three-year spell.

He spent eight years at his first club Exeter, winning back-to-back promotions from non-league to League One.

He moved to Oxford United in 2015 and helped the club reach two EFL Trophy finals before leaving for an undisclosed six-figure fee in 2017.

"We want to go for a promotion push this season," Sercombe told the club website.

"It's a club that can go to League One and that's what I'm aiming for. When I came and met the manager that's what he wants as well."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.