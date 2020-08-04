Neal Eardley: Burton Albion sign defender following Lincoln City release

Neil Eardley played 39 games for Lincoln during the 2019-20 season

Burton Albion have signed defender Neal Eardley on a one-year deal after his contract at Lincoln City expired.

The 31-year-old began his career at Oldham, where he made 129 appearances before joining Blackpool in 2009.

He moved to Birmingham in 2013 before spells with Hibernian, Northampton and Lincoln, where he won the 2017-18 EFL Trophy and 2018-19 League Two title.

"I can't wait to get going and help to build something really positive," the Wales-capped defender said.

