Ross County: Scottish Premiership side sign fifth player called Ross

We all dream of a team of people called Ross...

Well, it looks like Ross County might do... and they aren't far from achieving that ambition after signing goalkeeper Ross Doohan on loan from Celtic this week. This means that all three of their keepers are now called Ross.

With the third keeper now called Ross, how far will this go?

The Scottish Premiership club already had two players with the same name battling for the number one spot - Ross Laidlaw and Ross Munro.

That takes the tally for the whole squad up to five, when you add in midfielder Ross Draper and striker Ross Stewart.

Is this the most exceptional piece of nominative determinism we've ever come across (or at least since that time Peter Hartley and James Poole both scored for Hartlepool against Notts County in 2013)?

And there's more.

From 2014 to 2017, midfielder Tony Dingwall played for the club. Dingwall is the burgh of the Highlands where the club are based! Coincidence? Well... probably, yes.

I wonder how manager Stuart Kettlewell distinguishes between all of these Rosses on the training pitch?

And speaking of Kettlewell, have you seen how much he looks like Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea?! Un. Canny.

The Spain keeper even re-tweeted an image of the Staggies boss to his 12.7m followers with a shocked emoji.

It's all quite a lot to take in, isn't it? Thank you for making our heads hurt, Ross County.