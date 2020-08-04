Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss calls for help over schedule

Manchester United have played nine games so far in the 2019-20 Europa League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants "help" to start the 2020-21 Premier League season later because of their European commitments.

United resume their delayed Europa League campaign on Wednesday, taking a 5-0 lead into the second leg of their last-16 tie with Austrian side LASK.

The 2020-21 Premier League season is set to start on 12 September - three weeks after the Europa League final.

"Hopefully we will get some help if we go through to the end," said Solskjaer.

United return to action at Old Trafford 11 days after a 2-0 win at Leicester secured third spot in the 2019-20 Premier League table.

Should they reach the Europa League final, United will play a further four games between 5-21 August.

"I'll look after the players, we'll give the players time off to recharge, maybe a couple of weeks," added Solskjaer.

Man Utd's potential Europa League schedule 5 Aug LASK (h) 10 Aug Quarter-final 17 Aug Semi-final 21 Aug Final

'It looks like we're staying in Germany'

Germany will host the remainder of the Europa League from the quarter-final stage, with all ties one-legged contests.

Uefa has rejected requests from some of the clubs who may feature in the 'Final 8' Europa League competition for permission to fly in and out of the country for individual games.

BBC Sport understands Manchester United, Wolves and Inter Milan were among the sides to make such a request.

European football's governing body has decided the clubs must remain where they are, in the interests of fairness.

"There's been a discussion at a higher level than me as to how the tournament will pan out," said Solskjaer.

"At the moment, it looks like we are staying."

'This transfer window is a long one'

Speaking on Tuesday, Solskjaer gave little away when asked about the benefit of getting transfers completed early now the 2020 summer transfer window is open.

Borussia Dortmund have set a 10 August deadline for any club to agree a deal for forward Jadon Sancho - who is United's top summer transfer target.

"This transfer window is a long one and every transfer takes its course," Solskjaer added.

"At the moment, I've got no updates for you anyway. So if there's any news, we'll update you."

Jadon Sancho scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances in 2019-20

The United boss suggested defender Chris Smalling, whose loan in Italy at Roma has ended, does have a future at Old Trafford.

He said: "Chris has shown how valuable he is. This season was about him being a regular. I wanted to give Harry [Maguire], Victor [Lindelof] and Axel [Tuanzebe] a chance.

"I have been speaking to Chris throughout. I have been delighted with his season."