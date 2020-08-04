Leam Richardson: Wigan Athletic assistant manager to take charge for training return

Leam Richardson (left, with Paul Cook) previously worked for Accrington, Chesterfield and Portsmouth

Wigan Athletic assistant manager Leam Richardson will take charge of the team when they return to training next week after Paul Cook's resignation.

Cook left the club on Saturday after their 12-point deduction for entering administration meant they were relegated from the Championship.

Richardson will be assisted by Anthony Barry and goalkeeper coach Nick Colgan.

The 40-year-old will be in charge during pre-season, but has not been appointed on a permanent basis.

The announcement comes as Wigan await the result of an appeal against the points deduction, which is due later on Tuesday.

The Latics won 10 of their final 18 games in 2019-20 and would have comfortably survived in 13th place had they not been docked points.

Should they be granted a reprieve, they will stay in the Championship at the expense of Barnsley.