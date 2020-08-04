Gavin Reilly: Carlisle United sign ex-Bristol Rovers striker on one-year deal

Gavin Reilly scored four goals in 39 games during his spell with Bristol Rovers

Carlisle United have signed striker Gavin Reilly on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old Scot played north of the border for Queen of the South, Hearts, Dunfermline and St Mirren before heading south to sign for Bristol Rovers in June 2018.

He spent the first half of the 2019-20 season on loan with Carlisle's League Two rivals Cheltenham Town.

But he returned to Bristol to make four League One appearances by the end of the campaign.

He has a career tally of 79 goals in 298 games in Scotland and England, of which 115 have been off the bench.

After finishing 18th in League Two, Carlisle boss Chris Beech has now made three summer signings inside two days following the arrival of defenders George Tanner and Rod McDonald.

