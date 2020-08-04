Bobby Burns: Barrow sign young defender from Hearts for new League Two season

Bobby Burns has made 10 appearances for Northern Ireland Under-21s during his career so far

Barrow have signed defender Bobby Burns from Scottish Championship side Hearts ahead of the 2020-21 League Two season.

The 20-year-old, who can also play in midfield, joined Hearts in 2018 on a three-year deal and made 10 senior appearances for the Edinburgh club.

He went on loan at fellow Scottish side Livingston before joining Australian side Newcastle Jets this year.

His time with the Jets was cut short in April, however, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.