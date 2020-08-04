Amar Alkadhi: Macclesfield Town chairman steps down

Macclesfield Town would have finished third from bottom of League Two on a points-per-game basis were it not for the deduction of 13 points

Macclesfield chairman Amar Alkadhi has stepped down from his position with the League Two club with immediate effect.

Alkadhi will remain as the club's majority shareholder but is committed to selling his stake in the Silkmen.

A "senior management team" will oversee all financial and operational decisions while a replacement is found.

The club said they will "no longer be reliant on overseas funds. As a result the logistical difficulties faced previously will no longer be an issue."

Alkadhi's departure comes as the English Football League are appealing against sanctions imposed on Macclesfield which left them one point and a place above relegated side Stevenage.

In June, an independent panel deducted a further two points from Macc - meaning they were docked 13 points in total over the course of the season - for failing to pay March wages on time.

It was the latest in a number of charges against the club for failure to pay wages on time and fulfil fixtures over the course of a turbulent 2019-20 season which saw the players go on strike and take the club to court over unpaid wages.

The EFL's appeal is set to take place on 11 August, just over a month before the 2020-21 English Football League season is due to kick off.