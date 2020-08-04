Scottish FA takes ownership of Hampden Park

Hampden Park currently has a capacity of just under 52,000

The Scottish FA has taken ownership of Hampden Park.

The governing body agreed a £5m fee for the national stadium with Queen's Park in September 2018, with the deal concluded in June 2019.

The stadium, built in Glasgow's south side in 1903, has been hosting Scotland matches since 1906.

Queen's Park, the oldest association football club in Scotland - founded in 1867, are relocating to a new facility being constructed at Lesser Hampden.

"As we hand over the keys to the Scottish FA, we look forward to seeing the stadium continue to develop and take our national game to even greater heights," read a statement from the League Two club.

"And as the club enters a new era, we look forward to carving out more memories in our new home just across the road."

Since its construction, Hampden Park has hosted all but 16 Scottish Cup finals and all but seven League Cup finals, along with three European Cup finals, two European Cup Winners' Cup finals and a Uefa Cup final.

The record attendance of 149,415 was for a Scotland v England match in 1937, while the last refurbishment came in 1999.

With a capacity of just under 52,000, the stadium is due to host three group fixtures at next summer's rescheduled European Championship and one last-16 knockout tie.

The SFA, who had been leasing the stadium, discussed a possible move to Murrayfield before completing the deal.