Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Motherwell, Dundee Utd, Kamberi, Edouard

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi has rejected the offer of a two-year deal from Rangers to sign for Swiss Super League runners-up St Gallen. (Sun)

A six-figure transfer fee and sell-on clause have been negotiated with St Gallen as Florian Kamberi nears the end of his protracted exit from Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers, Motherwell and Hibs are set to escape Scottish FA punishment for breaching coronavirus testing protocol. (Daily Record)

Lille may drop their interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos if the French club can land their number one target; Gent's Canadian international Jonathan David. (Sun)

The SPFL hierarchy are blaming relegated Hearts and Partick Thistle for blocking the publication of the arbitration judgment on the decision to end last season during the height of the Covid-19 crisis. (Daily Record)

With four clubs at the top end of the English Championship interested in free agent Steven Fletcher, Celtic make it clear they will not be dragged into a bidding war for the 33-year-old Scotland striker. (Daily Record)

Dundee United are to launch a loan bid for Ipswich Town forward James Norwood. (Daily Record)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists there is "no truth in rumours" linking him with the Bournemouth vacancy. (Sun)

Odsonne Edouard can reach Henrik Larsson's level and walk into a top four side in England, but only if he stays at Celtic for now, says former club hero Lubo Moravcik. (Herald)

Celtic would be compelled to sell Odsonne Edouard if a £40m bid is tabled, insists the club's former striker Harald Brattbakk. (Daily Mail)

Veteran Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has revealed he would love an emotional return to Celtic this summer. (Sun)

Manager Derek McInnes believes loan striker Ryan Edmondson can offer Aberdeen a new threat in the absence of injured duo Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main. (Press & Journal)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that injured trio Murray Davidson, Chris Kane and John Robertson will soon be available. (Courier)

Airdrieonians add another high profile overseas player to their squad by signing Swiss midfielder Griffin Sabatini on loan from SC Dnipro. (Sun)

