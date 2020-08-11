Dundee United v Hibernian

Follow live coverage from 17:00 BST

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland remains a doubt despite having an injection to ease an ankle injury that sidelined him at the weekend. Full-back Liam Smith is struggling with a knock, while winger Paul McMullan is still recovering from a hernia operation.

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is still struggling after having a setback with his knee injury, while winger Drey Wright has picked up a thigh strain.

United manager Micky Mellon: "We've shown we can compete at this level and now we have to find consistency."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "What often happens is that promoted clubs bring an early enthusiasm and energy to their play. It is up to us to hopefully put a dampener on that."

Did you know? Dundee United have only lost one of their last 12 top-flight games against Hibs, in November 2012, and are unbeaten at home against the Edinburgh side in six meetings since 2010.