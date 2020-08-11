Dundee United v Hibernian
-
Follow live coverage from 17:00 BST
Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland remains a doubt despite having an injection to ease an ankle injury that sidelined him at the weekend. Full-back Liam Smith is struggling with a knock, while winger Paul McMullan is still recovering from a hernia operation.
Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is still struggling after having a setback with his knee injury, while winger Drey Wright has picked up a thigh strain.
United manager Micky Mellon: "We've shown we can compete at this level and now we have to find consistency."
Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "What often happens is that promoted clubs bring an early enthusiasm and energy to their play. It is up to us to hopefully put a dampener on that."
Did you know? Dundee United have only lost one of their last 12 top-flight games against Hibs, in November 2012, and are unbeaten at home against the Edinburgh side in six meetings since 2010.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 12Edwards
- 6Reynolds
- 5Connolly
- 20Bolton
- 18Butcher
- 23Harkes
- 8Pawlett
- 17Robson
- 10Clark
- 27Appéré
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 4Powers
- 11Smith
- 15Chalmers
- 16King
- 19Mehmet
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 30Neilson
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 5Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 25Doig
- 10Boyle
- 13Gogic
- 11Newell
- 7Horgan
- 9Doidge
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 12Murray
- 16Stevenson
- 19Gullan
- 20Hallberg
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 27Stirling
- Referee:
- Don Robertson