Scottish Premiership
Dundee Utd18:00Hibernian
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Hibernian

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland remains a doubt despite having an injection to ease an ankle injury that sidelined him at the weekend. Full-back Liam Smith is struggling with a knock, while winger Paul McMullan is still recovering from a hernia operation.

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan is still struggling after having a setback with his knee injury, while winger Drey Wright has picked up a thigh strain.

United manager Micky Mellon: "We've shown we can compete at this level and now we have to find consistency."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "What often happens is that promoted clubs bring an early enthusiasm and energy to their play. It is up to us to hopefully put a dampener on that."

Did you know? Dundee United have only lost one of their last 12 top-flight games against Hibs, in November 2012, and are unbeaten at home against the Edinburgh side in six meetings since 2010.

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Reynolds
  • 5Connolly
  • 20Bolton
  • 18Butcher
  • 23Harkes
  • 8Pawlett
  • 17Robson
  • 10Clark
  • 27Appéré

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 4Powers
  • 11Smith
  • 15Chalmers
  • 16King
  • 19Mehmet
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 30Neilson

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 25Doig
  • 10Boyle
  • 13Gogic
  • 11Newell
  • 7Horgan
  • 9Doidge
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 12Murray
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Gullan
  • 20Hallberg
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor
  • 27Stirling
Referee:
Don Robertson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian22006246
2Rangers22004046
3Ross County22002026
4Celtic21106244
5Dundee Utd21102114
6St Mirren210113-23
7St Johnstone10101101
8Kilmarnock201123-11
9Aberdeen100101-10
10Motherwell200202-20
11Livingston200215-40
12Hamilton200216-50
View full Scottish Premiership table

