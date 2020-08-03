Sean Raggett: Portsmouth loanee signs two-year deal after release by Norwich

Sean Raggett only made two substitute appearances for Norwich during three years at Carrow Road

Portsmouth have signed centre-back Sean Raggett on a two-year deal following his release by Norwich City.

The 26-year-old spent the last season on loan at Fratton Park, scoring two goals in 38 games.

Pompey reached the League One play-offs but lost to Oxford United on penalties in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile left-back Lee Brown, 29, has agreed a new two-year deal with the club after making 72 appearances since arriving from Bristol Rovers in 2018.

"It took Sean a while to get over the injury he had at the start of last season, but he improved greatly as we progressed and I think there's more of that to come," manager Kenny Jackett told the club website.

"Lee played very well in the play-off games and is an experienced defender, who also has good attacking attributes. We're delighted that he's signed a new contract," he added.

