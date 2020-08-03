Rotherham United: Billy Jones and Lewis Price agree new one-year deal

Billy Jones started his career with Crewe and has made 476 league appearance

Rotherham goalkeeper Lewis Price and defender Billy Jones have both signed new one-year deals with the club.

Price, 36, has played 20 games in four seasons with the Millers after joining from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2016.

Jones, 33, made 10 league appearances in 2019-20 as Paul Warne's side won promotion back to the Championship.

"They both bring experience into the dressing room and they are the types of characters that we like here at Rotherham United," Warne said.