Danny Whitehead: Port Vale sign former Salford City midfielder

Port Vale have signed midfielder Danny Whitehead on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has joined on a free transfer after cancelling the final year of his contract with Salford.

He started his career with Stockport and has also had spells at West Ham, Accrington, Macclesfield, Wigan and Cheltenham.

"He's very energetic, good footballer - he'll be another good addition to an already strong midfield," manager John Askey told the club website.

