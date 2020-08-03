Alex Newby: Rochdale sign Chorley midfielder on two-year deal

Rochdale have played in League One since winning promotion in 2014

Rochdale have signed midfielder Alex Newby from fellow Lancashire side Chorley on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old is Dale boss Brian Barry-Murphy's first summer signing ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Newby was a member of the Chorley side who won promotion to the National League in 2019.

But they were 13 points adrift at the bottom when last season, suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, was finally ended in June.

Newby started his career at home town club Barrow, then joined Clitheroe before moving to Victory Park in February 2018.

In 94 games for Chorley, he scored 24 goals, of which three won him the club's goal of the season award.

While Chorley went down, Rochdale avoided relegation by four points in League One.

