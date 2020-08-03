Frank Nouble: Plymouth sign former Colchester forward Nouble

Frank Nouble (right) spent two seasons with Colchester, scoring 14 goals in 92 appearances

Promoted Plymouth Argyle have signed forward Frank Nouble following the expiry of his contract with Colchester.

The 28-year-old scored five goals in 38 games in 2019-20 as the U's reached the League Two play-offs before losing to Exeter City in the semi-finals.

He is Argyle's third summer signing, following keeper Luke McCormick and striker Ryan Hardie.

Nouble has played for 14 different teams since making his senior debut for West Ham United in 2009.

Details of his contract with Plymouth have not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.