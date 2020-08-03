Lee Camp: Birmingham City goalkeeper leaves club after two-year spell
Veteran goalkeeper Lee Camp has left Championship club Birmingham City following the expiry of his contract.
The 35-year-old ex-Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth player spent two seasons with the Blues as first-choice.
He made 86 appearances for the club in all competitions since signing on a free transfer from Cardiff City.
Birmingham - who named Aitor Karanka as their new boss on Friday - thanked Camp "for his performances, professionalism and all he has done" for the club.