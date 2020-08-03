Lee Camp: Birmingham City goalkeeper leaves club after two-year spell

Lee Camp kept 19 Championship clean sheets for Birmingham City over two seasons

Veteran goalkeeper Lee Camp has left Championship club Birmingham City following the expiry of his contract.

The 35-year-old ex-Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth player spent two seasons with the Blues as first-choice.

He made 86 appearances for the club in all competitions since signing on a free transfer from Cardiff City.

Birmingham - who named Aitor Karanka as their new boss on Friday - thanked Camp "for his performances, professionalism and all he has done" for the club.