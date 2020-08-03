Owain Fon Williams: Wales goalkeeper joins Dunfermline Athletic as player-coach

Owain Fon Williams' previous clubs include Tranmere Rovers and Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Wales goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams has signed for Dunfermline Athletic as a player-coach.

The 33-year-old played six games for the Scottish Championship club on loan from Hamilton Academical last season and rejoins on a two-year deal.

Fon Williams was a part of Wales' Euro 2016 squad and won his only cap to date in 2015.

"He comes with a presence and he is a great character," said Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford.

"In his short spell here I know that he has already made relationships at the club and we want players who want to be Dunfermline players and play at East End.

"Not only is he coming in as a player, it will be a player-coach role. He has been doing his badges and when I worked at Hearts [former Cardiff goalkeeper] Neil Alexander did a similar role.

"He very much comes in wanting to be the number-one goalkeeper but he has also got a burning desire inside him to help develop people round about him."