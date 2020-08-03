Scunthorpe United sign four and name Jordan Clarke as captain
Scunthorpe United have signed Emmanuel Onariase, Aaron Jarvis, Lewis Spence and Kelsey Mooney, and given a new deal to new club captain Jordan Clarke.
Centre-back Onariase, 24, has signed for an undisclosed fee from Dagenham & Redbridge on a two-year deal.
Former Luton Town striker Jarvis, 23, and ex-Ross County midfielder Spence, 24, have also agreed two-year deals.
Former Aston Villa striker Mooney arrives on a one-year deal, the same length as defender Clarke's contract.