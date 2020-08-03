Scunthorpe United sign four and name Jordan Clarke as captain

From the section

Emmanuel Onariase began his career at West Ham before spells at clubs including Brentford and Cheltenham Town

Scunthorpe United have signed Emmanuel Onariase, Aaron Jarvis, Lewis Spence and Kelsey Mooney, and given a new deal to new club captain Jordan Clarke.

Centre-back Onariase, 24, has signed for an undisclosed fee from Dagenham & Redbridge on a two-year deal.

Former Luton Town striker Jarvis, 23, and ex-Ross County midfielder Spence, 24, have also agreed two-year deals.

Former Aston Villa striker Mooney arrives on a one-year deal, the same length as defender Clarke's contract.