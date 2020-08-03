Ryan Edwards: Dundee Utd sign former Blackpool centre-back

Ryan Edwards made 27 appearances for Blackpool last season

Dundee United have made centre-back Ryan Edwards their third summer signing.

The 26-year-old last played for Blackpool in English League One after spells with Plymouth and Morecombe.

United say Edwards has been on boss Micky Mellon's radar for "many years" after crossing paths in England.

"As soon as I spoke to the gaffer and (sporting director) Tony Asghar I knew I wanted to come up to the Scottish Premiership," Edwards said.

"I don't like to say I'm this or that, the fans will hopefully make that call themselves. I like everything and as footballers we need to do all sides of the game."

Mellon, whose side opened their Premiership campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to St Johnstone, said he was "delighted" with the signing.

