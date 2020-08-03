Rod Petrie resumes Scottish FA president role after surgery

Petrie resumes his role after a "significant planned procedure"

Rod Petrie has resumed his role as Scottish FA president following surgery.

The 64-year-old stepped down temporarily five weeks ago for health reasons.

But the former Hibernian chief is back at the helm after a "significant planned procedure".

Vice president Mike Mulraney, who assumed interim charge, will go back to his original role.

"I would like to thank everybody who made contact, directly or indirectly, to pass on their good wishes for my recovery," Petrie said.

"The reality is while I have not felt ill, I did undergo a significant planned procedure. It has been five weeks since then, I am feeling fine and it's now time for me to return."