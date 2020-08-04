Danny Rose: Tottenham defender sceptical on police use of stop-and-search powers

Rose takes a knee before Newcastle's game against Watford

England and Tottenham defender Danny Rose believes he has been racially targeted by police who stopped his car when driving.

The 30-year-old said that he is regularly pulled over and questioned.

"Each time it's, 'Is this car stolen? Where did you get this car from? What are you doing here? Can you prove that you bought this car?'," he told the Second Captains podcast.

"This has been happening since I was 18."

Rose also said he has been treated differently on public transport with train staff asking to see his ticket for a first-class carriage, while white passengers are left unchallenged.

"These are the things I have to put up with, being stopped all the time and being asked if I know this is first class and to show my ticket," he added.

"Whenever I do say things or complain, you do hear people say, 'Well you're on this money so just get on with it'. I just give up with hoping that things will change because that's some people's mentality towards racism."

Rose has suffered racial abuse while playing for England and England Under-21s in the past

Rose, who was racially abused by Montenegro supporters during England's Euro 2020 qualifier in March 2019 after being subjected to similar abuse while playing for the Under 21s in Serbia in 2012, said that English football's anti-racism work has been too little and infrequent in the past.

There has been a greater focus on the issue across sport since the death of George Floyd in police custody in May in Minneapolis sparked worldwide protests.

"Before the incident with George Floyd in America, one day in a year we wear 'Kick It Out' racism t-shirts," Rose, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Newcastle, added.

"Doing that one day a year is not really going to get the message home. It is just a crying shame that a man had to lose his life in the way he did for this movement having to happen.

"I hope this is something that now will catch everybody's eyes, ears and their mind."

Police in England and Wales have the right to attempt to stop and question any individual, however nobody is obliged to stop and answer. If there is no other reason to suspect someone, a failure to stop and answer questions cannot be used as the basis to search or arrest them.