Jordan Rossiter: Former Rangers midfielder makes permanent Fleetwood move

Midfielder Jordan Rossiter has joined Fleetwood Town on a permanent basis after his contract with Scottish club Glasgow Rangers ended.

The 23-year-old former Liverpool youngster spent last season on loan with Joey Barton's League One side, making 19 appearances.

His season was cut short in November when he suffered a serious knee injury, but he is ready to re-start training.

Fleetwood have not disclosed the length of Rossiter's contract at Highbury.

Rossiter played once in the Premier League as a substitute for Liverpool and also appeared in four cup matches.

He left Anfield in the summer of 2016 in a free-transfer move to Rangers, for whom he scored one goal in 16 league and cup appearances, the last on Boxing Day 2018.

He spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Bury and helped them win the League Two title.

