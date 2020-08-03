Rekeil Pyke, Scott High and Josh Daniels: Shrewsbury Town complete triple transfer

Rekeil Pyke (left) played against parent club Huddersfield in a friendly while on loan at Rochdale last summer

Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Rekeil Pyke and central midfielder Scott High from Huddersfield Town, and winger Josh Daniels from Glenavon.

Pyke, 22, has agreed a three-year contract after being released by the Terriers earlier in the summer.

High, 18, has joined on a season-long loan after making his Huddersfield debut on the final day of the season.

Daniels, 24, has signed a two-year contract after moving from the Northern Irish side for an undisclosed fee.

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has previously worked with Pyke when he was manager at Wrexham, where he scored five goals in 23 National League appearances.

He made one substitute appearance for Huddersfield after coming through the club's youth ranks and had loan spells at Colchester, Port Vale and Rochdale.

"He's 6ft 2ins, very quick and very strong, I believe he's got loads of potential," Ricketts told the club website.

"I'm delighted to get him as a permanent signing, we can't wait to get him in, help him develop and watch him progress. There aren't many players who are blessed with his pace and strength.

"Scott is an all-round midfielder, who's full of energy. He's eager to come out and test himself with his first league loan," added Ricketts.

"He's got a fantastic attitude and is desperate to get going."

On Daniels, who scored 15 goals in 13 appearances for Glenavon, Ricketts said: "He's someone who's stepping up from part-time football but has a brilliant desire and attitude to want to succeed and has done everything he can to get this opportunity and will now do all he can to make it work."

