Ricardo Santos and Billy Crellin: Bolton Wanderers sign Barnet defender and Fleetwood Town goalkeeper

Billy Crellin is under contract at Fleetwood until 2022

Bolton Wanderers have completed the double signing of defender Ricardo Santos and goalkeeper Billy Crellin.

Portugal-born former Peterborough centre-back Santos, 25, joins on a two-year deal from National League side Barnet, where he made 84 appearances.

England Under-20 international Crellin, 20, has moved to Bolton on a season-long loan from League One side Fleetwood Town.

Crellin played eight games for the Cod Army last season.

"As soon as I found out Bolton were interested I couldn't turn down a club of this magnitude," said Crellin, who has previously had spells on loan with FC United of Manchester and Chorley.

"I want to come here, play and impress, and to help this club get back to where it belongs."

Santos added: "The club really sells itself. I just really wanted to be a part of it."

