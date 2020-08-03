Mick McDermott: Glens boss says he did what was 'morally right' over Nasseri leaving for Linfield

McDermott was celebrating on Friday night when his side lifted the Irish Cup at Windsor Park

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has said he was doing what was "morally right" when letting Navid Nasseri leave for Linfield.

The attacking midfielder joined Conor Pepper in making the move from the Oval to Windsor Park the morning after the Glens won the Irish Cup.

McDermott speaks about the move as a guest on this week's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I've no issue with either player, they are both great human beings," he said.

"I like both lads tremendously. They have made career decisions and I congratulate them. I've sent both of them personal messages of good luck."

McDermott's comments came after he had said on Saturday that he was keen to keep Nasseri, but that his wage demands were too high.

"From a Glentoran perspective, I as a manager have group concerns and have to build a team," continued McDermott, whose side beat Ballymena United in Friday's Irish Cup final at Windsor Park.

"We can't have possibly the highest paid player in Irish League history in my dressing room while other players are earning half of that.

Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri have both joined Linfield less than 24 hours after Glentoran's Irish Cup triumph

"I don't want to disturb my team with any player that comes to Glentoran. We want to work within a framework that is fair and just, especially in these times when there are people outside struggling and losing their jobs.

"I don't think it is morally right for me to create that environment in my club. What other clubs choose to do is up to them.

"They have their budget and their way of doing things. That is not me being critical, it is merely an observation. It is none of my business what other clubs do."

'We earned our Irish Cup prize money'

During the debate earlier in the summer about how best to finish the Irish League season after the coronavirus lockdown, McDermott had said Glentoran would be willing to split the cash they earned from qualifying for the Europa League with other teams in the Premiership.

When asked about those comments on Monday, he said the fact the Irish Cup was played to a finish must be considered when deciding if the Glens should share their prize money.

"It's a good question. In principle, are we open to the idea? Absolutely. Our board would have to discuss it and I will have to sit in front of my board and come to these decisions," he continued.

"I know there will be questions of 'well, we played the Irish Cup to a finish so we actually won the cup, earned the money and earned the right to play in Europe, whereas the league play wasn't finished with seven games to go.

"The title was awarded. I think the premise of sharing the money was because you hadn't earned the title. I know that, because the league had 18% of the games still to go, that one of the clubs would be willing to share 18% [of European money].

"I think that was put on record so I would like to think that that club would honour that and donate 18% to a fund."

Hear the full Mick McDermott interview on Sportsound Extra Time, which will be broadcast at 18:05 BST on Radio Ulster and be available after that on BBC Sounds.