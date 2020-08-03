Glentoran defender Gavin Peers signs for Warrenpoint Town

Peers spent 18 months with Irish Premiership club Glentoran

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season with the capture of defender Gavin Peers from Glentoran.

The 34-year-old also played for Sligo Rovers for 11 seasons and had spells with St Patrick's Athletic and Derry City in the League of Ireland.

"Gavin brings much needed experience and leadership, not to mention outstanding ability," said Gray.

"This calibre of player is fantastic to see for everyone at Warrenpoint."

Point finished 11th in the abridged 2019-20 Irish Premiership campaign and conceded 85 goals in 31 games - the most of any club in the top flight.

"I have been on record last season about how disappointing it's been to see us concede so many goals," added Gray.

"We really believe Gavin can help us substantially reduce this tally and look forward to working with him closely in the months ahead. These are exciting times at Milltown as we move forward."