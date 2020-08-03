Cameron Burgess: Accrington sign ex-Scunthorpe defender on three-year deal

Cameron Burgess was released by Scunthorpe after 35 games on loan at Salford last season

Accrington Stanley have signed former Scunthorpe United defender Cameron Burgess on a three-year contract.

He began his career at Fulham and has played in all three tiers of the English Football League and spent last season on loan at Salford City.

The 24-year-old represented Scotland up to Under-19 level and has also played for Australia's Under-23s.

"Cameron was my main target over the summer and I am glad we got it over the line," said Stanley boss John Coleman.

The Scottish-born defender, who lived in Australia from the ages of 10 to 16, played for Cheltenham, Oldham and Bury on loan while with Fulham.

He joined Scunthorpe for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2017 and went on to make 73 appearances before spending all of last season at Salford.

"We had a terrible raft of injuries towards the end of last season and we were left with no centre halves so you have got to have competition," added Coleman.

"It could also lend to a change of system with the opportunity to play three at the back. This will cover all bases."

