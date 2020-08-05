Swansea City: Van der Hoorn released but Routledge and Naughton in contract talks

Mike van der Hoorn chipped in with six goals in his four seasons at Swansea

Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn has left the club but the Swans are discussing new contracts with Kyle Naughton and Wayne Routledge.

Centre-back Van der Hoorn, 27, played 125 games in four seasons for Swansea.

Head coach Steve Cooper has said he wants to keep forward Routledge, 35, and defender Naughton, 31.

The players' contracts expired on 4 August after they had agreed short-term extensions to take them to the end of the elongated Championship season.

Van der Hoorn joined Swansea from Ajax in 2016. He had to fight for game-time during two seasons in the Premier League, but was a regular following the club's relegation to the Championship in 2018.

He missed a significant chunk of the last campaign with a knee injury, although he did return in the closing stages and featured in the Championship play-off games against Brentford.

Swansea chairman Trevor Birch told a fans' forum in January that Van der Hoorn would be offered a new contract on reduced terms but he is now a free agent.

"Swansea will always be a special place for me," Van der Hoorn said. "I came here and it was the first time I had not been at home, that I had been abroad, in my career.

"My son was born here, so it will always be a special place for our family, and I will come back.

"I will want to show my son where he was born, and we have made a lot of friends here.

"I was told that when I arrived, that this is a special place, and I can say I definitely agree."

Cooper has said he wants veteran Routledge to stay next season, and that the club's hierarchy are clear about his thoughts on the versatile Naughton.

Swansea have already lost six loan players since their season ended at Griffin Park last week in Freddie Woodman, Ben Wilmot, Marc Guehi, Aldo Kalulu, Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster.

Cooper is hopeful, though, that Woodman, Guehi and Brewster will return on loan in 2020-21.

Erwin Mulder has signed for Heerenveen after his contract expired, while the likes of Courtney Baker-Richardson and Jefferson Montero had previously been released. Winger Nathan Dyer is also out of contract.