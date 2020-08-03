Gus MacPherson: St Mirren technical director leaves role

Tony Fitzpatrick thanked Gus MacPherson for his "service and hard work"

Gus MacPherson has left his role as St Mirren technical director, the club have confirmed.

MacPherson returned to the Paisley outfit in 2018, having had a seven-year spell as manager there from 2003-10.

The 51-year-old worked with Oran Kearney and current manager Jim Goodwin.

Chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick thanked MacPherson "for his service and all the hard work he put in during his time at the club".

"Everyone at St Mirren would like to wish Gus all the best in his future endeavours," added Fitzpatrick.

MacPherson spent most of his playing career at Kilmarnock and has also managed Queen of the South and Queen's Park.