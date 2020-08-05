Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
FC Copenhagen2Istanbul Basaksehir0

FC Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir

Line-ups

FC Copenhagen

  • 21Johnsson
  • 2Varela
  • 25Nelsson
  • 5Bjelland
  • 20Boilesen
  • 24Mudrazija
  • 10Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 16Biel
  • 23Wind
  • 33Falk Jensen
  • 29Kaufmann

Substitutes

  • 3Bengtsson
  • 4Papagiannopoulos
  • 6Stage
  • 11Daramy
  • 13Grytebust
  • 17Bartolec
  • 19Oviedo

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 80de Souza Paula Júnior
  • 37Skrtel
  • 6Epureanu
  • 3Clichy
  • 5Topal
  • 7Visca
  • 21Tekdemir
  • 17Kahveci
  • 27Crivelli
  • 19Ba

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 9Gulbrandsen
  • 11Elia
  • 13Kivanç
  • 23Behich
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 33Uçar
  • 41Özcan
  • 77Kaplan
  • 88Inler
  • 91Aleksic
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamFC CopenhagenAway TeamIstanbul Basaksehir
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! FC København 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0. Jonas Wind (FC København) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

  2. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Robert Mudrazija (FC København).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Mudrazija (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pep Biel.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC København 1, Istanbul Basaksehir 0.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC København 1, Istanbul Basaksehir 0.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Victor Nelsson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikkel Kaufmann (FC København) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pep Biel with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  13. Post update

    Robert Mudrazija (FC København) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Robert Mudrazija (FC København).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Guillermo Varela.

  19. Post update

    Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Robert Mudrazija (FC København).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you