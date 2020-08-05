Goal! FC København 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0. Jonas Wind (FC København) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.
FC Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir
Line-ups
FC Copenhagen
- 21Johnsson
- 2Varela
- 25Nelsson
- 5Bjelland
- 20Boilesen
- 24Mudrazija
- 10Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 16Biel
- 23Wind
- 33Falk Jensen
- 29Kaufmann
Substitutes
- 3Bengtsson
- 4Papagiannopoulos
- 6Stage
- 11Daramy
- 13Grytebust
- 17Bartolec
- 19Oviedo
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 80de Souza Paula Júnior
- 37Skrtel
- 6Epureanu
- 3Clichy
- 5Topal
- 7Visca
- 21Tekdemir
- 17Kahveci
- 27Crivelli
- 19Ba
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 9Gulbrandsen
- 11Elia
- 13Kivanç
- 23Behich
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 33Uçar
- 41Özcan
- 77Kaplan
- 88Inler
- 91Aleksic
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Penalty conceded by Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Mudrazija (FC København).
Attempt blocked. Robert Mudrazija (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pep Biel.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC København 1, Istanbul Basaksehir 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC København 1, Istanbul Basaksehir 0.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Victor Nelsson.
Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irfan Can Kahveci.
Attempt missed. Mikkel Kaufmann (FC København) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pep Biel with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Robert Mudrazija (FC København) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a cross.
Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Mudrazija (FC København).
Attempt missed. Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Guillermo Varela.
Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Mudrazija (FC København).