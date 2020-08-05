Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Shakhtar Donetsk0Wolfsburg0

Shakhtar Donetsk v VfL Wolfsburg

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 5Khocholava
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 21Lourenco
  • 7Taison
  • 10Júnior Moraes

Substitutes

  • 9Dentinho
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 15Konoplyanka
  • 19Solomon
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 28Robson Cipriano
  • 50Bolbat
  • 76Pikhalyonok
  • 77Bondar
  • 81Trubin
  • 99Dos Santos Pedro

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 32Tisserand
  • 22Pongracic
  • 25Brooks
  • 15Roussillon
  • 40Santos Sa
  • 24Schlager
  • 27Arnold
  • 7Brekalo
  • 33Ginczek
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 11Klaus
  • 12Pervan
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 20Horn
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 29Marmoush
  • 35Kasten
  • 39Siersleben
  • 43Justvan
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Antonio.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  5. Post update

    Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Junior Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlos.

  9. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. John Brooks tries a through ball, but Marcel Tisserand is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joao Victor.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Shakhtar Donetsk 0, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

  13. Post update

    Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mykola Matvyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  16. Post update

    Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junior Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Mykola Matvyenko.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mykola Matvyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Patrick with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

