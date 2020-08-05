Attempt missed. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Shakhtar Donetsk v VfL Wolfsburg
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 4Krivtsov
- 5Khocholava
- 22Matvyenko
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 6Stepanenko
- 11Marlos
- 21Lourenco
- 7Taison
- 10Júnior Moraes
Substitutes
- 9Dentinho
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 15Konoplyanka
- 19Solomon
- 20Kovalenko
- 27de Andrade Barberan
- 28Robson Cipriano
- 50Bolbat
- 76Pikhalyonok
- 77Bondar
- 81Trubin
- 99Dos Santos Pedro
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 32Tisserand
- 22Pongracic
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 40Santos Sa
- 24Schlager
- 27Arnold
- 7Brekalo
- 33Ginczek
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 11Klaus
- 12Pervan
- 13Gerhardt
- 20Horn
- 23Guilavogui
- 29Marmoush
- 35Kasten
- 39Siersleben
- 43Justvan
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Antonio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold.
Post update
Foul by Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Post update
Attempt saved. Junior Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlos.
Post update
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. John Brooks tries a through ball, but Marcel Tisserand is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joao Victor.
Second Half
Second Half begins Shakhtar Donetsk 0, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Post update
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Foul by Mykola Matvyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Junior Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Mykola Matvyenko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mykola Matvyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Patrick with a cross.