Nat Knight-Percival: Morecambe sign former Carlisle United defender

Nat Knight-Percival made 19 appearances in his single season with Carlisle

Morecambe have signed experienced defender Nat Knight-Percival on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after leaving Carlisle United at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He started his career with non-league Histon and has also had spells with Wrexham, Peterborough, Shrewsbury and Bradford City.

"He will be a good addition to the squad and another we look forward to working with," boss Derek Adams said.

Knight-Percival's arrival follows the signings of fellow defenders Harry Davis and Stephen Hendrie.

