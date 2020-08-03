Nat Knight-Percival: Morecambe sign former Carlisle United defender

Nat Knight-Percival in action for Carlisle
Nat Knight-Percival made 19 appearances in his single season with Carlisle

Morecambe have signed experienced defender Nat Knight-Percival on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after leaving Carlisle United at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He started his career with non-league Histon and has also had spells with Wrexham, Peterborough, Shrewsbury and Bradford City.

"He will be a good addition to the squad and another we look forward to working with," boss Derek Adams said.

Knight-Percival's arrival follows the signings of fellow defenders Harry Davis and Stephen Hendrie.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you