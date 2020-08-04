Manchester United v LASK

Jesse Lingard (right) will start for Manchester United against LASK

Europa League: Man Utd v LASK Date: 5 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Winning the Europa League would be "massive" and a "big step forward" for Manchester United, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United resume their Europa League campaign when they take a 5-0 lead into the second leg of their last-16 tie with Austrian side LASK.

Solskjaer believes a first major trophy under his leadership could spark a successful era at the club.

"When I won my first trophy as a player it made me more hungry," he said.

With the remainder of the Europa League one-legged games after the last-16 stage, United will be two wins from the final in Cologne on 21 August if, as expected, they finish the job against LASK.

"The team has developed through the season and we are delighted at finishing third in the Premier League," added Solskjaer, who is seeking a first major trophy since being appointed United's permanent boss in March 2019.

"If we can get our hands on a trophy it's a big step forward."

United have not won a major trophy since beating Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final.

Lingard to start

It has been a frustrating campaign for Jesse Lingard but Solskjaer confirmed on Tuesday that the midfielder will start against LASK.

"I've not had the best of seasons. During lockdown I wanted to come back in best shape possible," said Lingard, who was limited to nine Premier League starts in 2019-20.

Phil Jones will not be involved because of injury while fellow defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw have not been registered in the squad for the final stages of this competition because of injury.

Man Utd's potential Europa League schedule 5 Aug LASK (h) 10 Aug Quarter-final 17 Aug Semi-final 21 Aug Final

Solskjaer said his players were determined to finish a prolonged season in style.

"They want to play, they don't want the break, they're bothering me all the time," he said.

United scored four second-half goals to beat LASK 5-0 in the first leg, and Solskjaer admits "it wasn't a 5-0 difference between the teams".

He added: "We were winning 2-0 after 60 minutes and scored three in the closing stages, so we know we have to perform.

"There's opportunities for players to stake a claim, if they get through."

