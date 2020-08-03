Dover Athletic chairman says club could fold by end of August without fresh investment

Dover Athletic finished 11th in the National League when final positions were decided on a points-per-game basis

Dover Athletic could fold by the end of August if new investment cannot be found, says the National League club's chairman Jim Parmenter.

Dover's 14 contracted players have all been made available on free transfers as the Kent club tries to cut costs in the wake of financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Parmenter said the group of players did not agree to a short-term 20% wage cut.

Dover finished 11th in the fifth tier in 2019-20.

National League clubs have been informed that next season is scheduled to begin at the start of October.

Parmenter, who said management staff had accepted the proposal of a wage reduction, added in a statement: "The club is still unsure of its income in the coming season but the board are clear income will greatly reduced.

"If a solution or further investment cannot be found by the end of August, it is likely that the directors will consider the club insolvent and as a consequence will be forced to cease trading.

"The directors are doing everything they can to keep the club afloat, but have reached an impasse and require the support of our playing squad."

Dover Athletic, which was formed in 1983 after the dissolution of the old Dover FC, have not played a fixture since a 1-1 draw with Chesterfield on 14 March - with the league season being suspended shortly afterwards.