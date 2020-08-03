Zain Westbrooke: Bristol Rovers sign Coventry City midfielder for undisclosed fee

Zain Westbrooke scored four goals for League One champions Coventry last season

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Zain Westbrooke from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the League One club.

The former Brentford youngster had been with the Sky Blues since 2018 and last term made 33 appearances in all competitions as they won promotion.

"I am very happy Zain has agreed to join us. It is a real coup for the club," Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club website.

"Zain has the qualities we were looking for in his position, especially in terms of vision, technical ability, and work ethic.

"He is joining us on the back of a very successful season at Coventry, where he played a key role in them winning the League One title."

Westbrooke added: "I'm really happy to get the deal over the line. I enjoyed a really good season last year with Coventry and played a big part in their promotion and I'm looking to achieve that again here."