Josh Daniels: Glenavon winger joins Shrewsbury Town on two-year deal

Daniels forged a reputation as one of the league's most skilful wingers during his three-year stint at Glenavon

Winger Josh Daniels has left Glenavon to join League One side Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old made 99 appearances for the Lurgan Blues having joined from Derry City in 2017.

He was a key member of the squad that claimed an impressive third-place finish in the 2018-19 season.

He joins Oxford duo and former Glenavon team-mates Mark Sykes and Joel Cooper in League One, where Shewsbury finished 15th last season.

"Josh is a fantastic athlete who's very skilful. He can go past people with his left and right foot," said Shrews boss Sam Ricketts.

"He's someone who's stepping up from part-time football but has a brilliant desire and attitude to want to succeed and has done everything he can to get this opportunity and will now do all he can to make it work."

The desire to play full-time football appears to have been the driving force behind the move, with Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton revealing that Daniels had already indicated his desire to move on from Mourneview Park at the end of next season.

Hamilton also said that Daniels had been in talks with Irish Premiership clubs Larne and Glentoran before Shrewsbury came in with an offer.

"Nobody deserves this chance more than Josh after what he has been through in his life and what he has put in to get there," Hamilton told the club website.

"Sometimes in life it doesn't come around but sometimes there are people in life who deserve a little bit of luck and things going for them and Josh certainly falls into that category.

"He has been a gem to work with. He's as honest as the day is long and we all know his ability levels. But it's more than that - it's his attitude and his mental toughness is incredible."