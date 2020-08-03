Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund set deal deadline for Man Utd target

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season as Borussia Dortmund finished second

Borussia Dortmund have set a 10 August deadline to agree a deal for forward Jadon Sancho - who is Manchester United's top summer transfer target - to leave the club.

The German club have told United they want in excess of £100m for the 20-year-old England winger.

There is no agreement yet on a fee, which would be paid in instalments.

Dortmund have set the deadline because they want undisturbed preparation for the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

The new season starts on 18 September, with the transfer deadline for international deals on 5 October.

Sancho has been at Dortmund for three years, having signed from Manchester City in August 2017 for a fee of about £10m.

In July, Dortmund beat United to the signing of 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in a deal that could be worth over £30m.

They also bought Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg earlier in the season - another player United tried hard to bring to Old Trafford.

