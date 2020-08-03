Championship play-offs: Brentford and Fulham meet in world's most valuable game

Brentford finished third in the table, one place above their west London rivals Fulham

The riches for the winners of the Championship play-off final will be "better received than ever before" because of the coronavirus pandemic, says sports finance expert Tim Bridge.

Victory for Brentford would be worth around £160m over three years, while a Fulham win would earn them £135m.

Those figures rise to £265m over five years if they avoid immediate relegation, according to Deloitte.

The windfall will be a "platform" to aid development on and off the pitch.

Brentford would benefit more from victory in what is the most valuable game in world football because they have not been receiving parachute payments, unlike Fulham who were relegated from the Premier League in 2019.

The financial boost of promotion to the Premier League this term has added significance in a season heavily impacted by the global health crisis, with the campaign put on hold for more than three months from March.

Broadcast revenues, which make up a large part of the sums estimated by financial analysts Deloitte, ensure top-flight clubs are able to withstand the financial fallout better than clubs in the lower leagues which rely on matchday revenues.

Supporters are unlikely to be allowed back into stadiums to watch matches until October at the earliest, and even then grounds will only be allowed a limited capacity.

"Given the recent impact of Covid-19, it is likely that the financial impact of promotion will be better received than ever before," said Bridge, a director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

"Promotion to the Premier League provides clubs with the financial resources to make strategic investments."