Rachel Daly: England and Houston Dash forward open to WSL loan move

Rachel Daly was a star performer for Houston Dash throughout the tournament

England and Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly says she would be open to a loan move to the Women's Super League.

Daly, 28, captained the Dash to victory in the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final on 27 July, winning the most valuable player award.

However, the next season in the United States is not scheduled to begin until April 2021.

"There might be a loan opportunity for a few months until January. I can't not play for eight months," said Daly.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she added: "I'd be open to going anywhere and having a new experience.

"If I don't go on loan, the Dash will continue training and the league are looking at some friendly games - but it will be a long eight months."

Daly, who went to the US to study at St John's University in New York before moving to Houston in 2016, says she has had offers from English top-flight clubs to move back to the UK permanently, but it has not been the right time.

"It's always at the back of mind, and I'd never say never, but it has to feel right and I have to feel ready," she added.

"My life has been in the US for the past eight years. I've spent all of my 20s here and I've matured and grown up here."

Daly says she is looking forward to being reunited with her England team-mates as they work towards the Euros in 2022 and a World Cup in 2023, as well as Great Britain being due to compete at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The Lionesses are due to have a new manager, with Phil Neville leaving the role next summer after three years in charge.

He led England to a first SheBelieves Cup success and fourth place at the 2019 World Cup, but the side's form dipped and they lost seven of 11 matches after reaching the semi-finals in France.

However, Daly said: "Once we get back training together we will go from strength to strength.

"I think we will shock the world when we play in the next tournament.

"We did a lot of work after last year's World Cup and, while results didn't go our way, we learned a lot and they are things that will improve our game."