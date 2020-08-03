Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, St Mirren, Edouard

Dundee United will complete the signing of 6ft 5in centre-half Ryan Edwards from Blackpool this week. (Sun)

After opening the season with a hat-trick, Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard uses Twitter to respond to criticism of his body language during pre-season from former club star Frank McAvennie. (Daily Record)

Leon Balogun says his new Rangers team-mates talked him through his debut at Pittodrie as he provides head injury scare reassurance. (Daily Record)

St Mirren face competition from overseas to land Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo on loan. (Sun)

The Scottish Daily Mail back page leads with Celtic boss Neil Lennon stressing his desire to fend off interest in striker Odsonne Edouard

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle, who scored twice in Saturday's win over Kilmarnock, says he is "grateful every day" for his rise to the Premiership from the lower leagues. (Herald)

Ryan Kent is targeting more goals this season after shooting Rangers to victory at Pittodrie on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Having apologised for his first-half red card at Tannadice, Michael O'Halloran is forgiven and will repay St Johnstone when he returns from suspension, says skipper Jason Kerr. (Courier)

Ayr United and Morton are battling it out to land Rangers' teenage winger Josh McPake on loan. (Sun)